Eric Andre, Emily Ratajkowski Celebrate Valentines Day With Birthday Suits, Well-Placed Mirror

Celebrity couple that absolutely no one had on their metaphorical bingo board, comedian Eric Andre and model Emily Ratajkowski, made things Instagram official with a lot of skin.

Andre posted a Valentine’s Day photo on his Instagram that featured, among other things, him posing like Kate Winslet during the painting scene in Titanic, a well-placed heart emoji, and an even more well-placed mirror.

Yup, turns out Ms. Ratajkowski was behind the camera, cruising around in a bra and what looks like nothing else.

That’s one way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other. Most of us just bought cards and tried to snag a dinner reservation. That sure doesn’t sound like the Eric Andre way. It’s far too pedestrian and has no shock value to speak of.

This? Now this is a very Eric Andre Valentine’s Day message. He got some mileage out of that story too because he posted it in his Instagram story with the alternative caption. “Happy Black History Month.”

Eric Andre got some mileage out of his Valentine’s Day photo. (Instagram/ericfuckingandre)

If you’ve put in that much work to properly stage a picture like that you use it as much as possible, That’s got to be the Andre/Ratajkowski Christmas card too if we’re just recycling the photo. Even if they break up, between now and the holidays using that as a Christmas card would be hilarious.

Arguably more hilarious.

Ratajkowski must like funny dudes since she’s with Andre after dating Pete Davidson for a spell (I’m told he’s funny but have yet to see proof of that for myself).

