Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Is Dating WHO?! Meet Latest Beau, Eric Andre

We’ve unlocked the secrets to dating supermodel Emily Ratajkowski: you either need to be a DJ or a really bizarre dude.

Kicking off 2023, Ratajkowski, 31, is back with new arm candy.

After seemingly splitting with quasi-funnyman Pete Davidson, Ratajkowski was spotted on a romantic night on Saturday over Japanese cuisine with Adult Swim comedian Eric Andre, as reported by TMZ.

The outlet captured a snap of the two leaving Sakagura, a tapas-style Japanese NYC restaurant, over the weekend in lifted moods.

TMZ

As seen in the photo, Emily wore a sheer dress with black sneakers, while Andre mixed a mint-green floral button-up with pink jeans.

Ratajkowski has kept eagle-eyed followers guessing on her dating escapades after divorcing from four-year spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. The two also had a son in that span.

Emily’s latest man is truly a character and a head-scratching pick compared to her history of flings.

Take the eccentricity of Ace Ventura and Scientology-level oddities, mix them into one figure, and you’d get Andre, the 39-year-old comedian from Boca Raton, FL.

TMZ

For those not in the deep canals of YouTube or Twitter, Eric Andre has built his status as an online prankster and faux late-night talk show host that commits to a weird bit, 110 percent.

From creeping out people on the streets in a green spandex suit to getting in celebrity guests’ faces on The Eric Andre Show before pivoting to beating the hell out of his desk with his pure fists, Andre’s comedic flare manages to be absurdly original, which is likely what drew Ratajowski in, based on her latest preference for funnymen.

Despite the rumored romance, Ratajkowski has recently admitted that she’s using dating apps after leaving Davidson.

Andre’s material is certainly more amusing than Davidson’s. Still, at this point, Emily’s taste in men has shifted in such unforeseen directions that there’s no telling if she’ll be with Carrot Top next.

Best wishes to the new, happy couple!