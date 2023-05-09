‘Entourage’ Reboot Gains Traction, Waits On Mark Wahlberg

Videos by OutKick

Though Johnny Drama can’t yet declare Victory, an Entourage reboot received another strong endorsement from one of its leading men.

On Monday, Jeremy Piven, who starred in the popular HBO series as agent Ari Gold, confirmed to TMZ that he’d be on board for a reboot. As OutKick’s David Hookstead previously noted, Kevin Dillon already publicly declared he’s ready to once again cruise Hollywood in a black Lincoln Continental alongside his three best friends.

“Let’s f*cking do it!,” wrote Dillon, in response to the mention of a reboot.

And if the show’s executive producer, Mark Wahlberg, gives the green light, Piven, too, seems ready and willing to once again yell TV’s best insults towards Lloyd.

“If Mark and his team were really behind it, that would be some nice momentum,” Jeremy Piven told TMZ.

Entourage was loosely based on Wahlberg, his friends, family, and his agent. Earlier this month Wahlberg loosely endorsed an Entourage comeback, telling Page Six: “I don’t know if that’s going to happen but I would definitely support it.”

Mark Wahlberg could be the key to “Entourage” reboot. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Piven, who won three Emmy’s for his role as Gold, doubled down on his Wahlberg take: “So, when (Wahlberg) comes up for air, a little crack of time, just make that call to HBO and everybody wins.”

He’s not wrong. HBO could damn-near guarantee themselves a hit show, Piven, Dillon and co-stars like Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara and Adrian Grenier can fatten their wallets. And, maybe most importantly, fans can once again freely discuss the possibility of calf implants and Billy Walsh’s Medellin trailer.

If you know, you know.

Dillon, Connolly, and now Piven, have all stated their interest in reviving the show, which spanned eight seasons, 96 episodes and concluded – at least for now – with a movie.

Entourage Aired Its Finale In 2011

In March, Entourage creator Doug Ellin, who’s long pushed for the series to return, told OutKick that a potential reboot wouldn’t differ all that much from the first go-round. But, since the show premiered nearly 20 years ago (2004), the characters would certainly have some changes.

“I don’t think there’s anything (I’d do) differently,” Ellin told me at the time. “I just think words evolve. Cultures change and there’s things you don’t say anymore. Not because they’re not politically correct. But because you’ve evolved and you’re not an idiot.”

Mark Wahlberg’s no idiot either. You’d have to imagine he’s going to give the people what they want by spearheading an Entourage return. Here’s hoping he and HBO can soon get together and hug it out, bitch.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF