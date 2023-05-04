Videos by OutKick

Momentum continues to grow for HBO to bring back “Entourage.”

As loyal OutKick readers know, bringing back the legendary series about a group of friends navigating through Hollywood has become a bit of a passion project of ours.

I previously stated I’d carry the burden of bringing the show back, and I’d do it with a smile on my face. There’s no doubt Doug Ellin would be all in, and you can now add Kevin Dillon to the list.

“Victory the Podcast” shared an OutKick article about Mark Wahlberg supporting a reboot, and the man famous for playing Vince’s older brother Drama chimed in with a simple, “Let’s f*cking do it!”

That should make his feelings on the issue crystal clear.

“Entourage” star Kevin Dillon endorses a reboot. (Credit: Instagram)

Momentum grows for “Entourage” reboot.

Will OutKick claim responsibility if HBO does the right thing and brings back “Entourage” for millions of fans? We’re humble blue-collar people here. We’ll let the historians and people on the internet figure that one out.

What we can clearly say is momentum is growing. Doug Ellin, who did an EXCELLENT interview with OutKick’s Anthony Farris, isn’t shy about wanting the series to return. He’s also not shy about the fact he thinks the criticism is beyond stupid.

He’s, of course, 100% correct. At its core, “Entourage” is a series about guys doing guy stuff and looking out for each other. If you have a problem with that, it says a hell of a lot more about you than it does the classic HBO show.

So, Ellin is in, Kevin Connolly would absolutely be in, Kevin Dillon is on the record as being in and Mark Wahlberg, the inspiration for the series, is also in. Even if Adrian Grenier doesn’t return, there’s something that could definitely be done. Just frame it around E or Ari and bring back Turtle and Drama to cause humorous problems.

Will “Entourage” ever return? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Great entertainment and comedy should be embraced.

Now more than ever, Americans need great entertainment. I feel like a broken record stating it, but it’s true.

A lot of entertainment, especially in the comedy world, is pure trash. There has been a bit of a resurgence over the past few years in the drama world with shows like “Yellowstone,” “The Terminal List,” “Succession” and a handful of others.

“Entourage” fans would love to see a reboot. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

However, comedy is more or less dead outside of “Always Sunny,” “The Righteous Gemstones” and “South Park.” The days of “Entourage” and “Eastbound & Down” feel like a lifetime ago.

Every single show that pushes the limits and focuses on entertainment blows up among fans. There’s no doubt “Entourage” would do the same. It’s not preachy. It’s just fun. The same can be said for “Eastbound & Down.” Time to give Danny McBride a call?

Kevin Dillon is in on an “Entourage” reboot. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Give people what they want. Bring back “Entourage.” We won’t stop fighting until more people are onboard and ready to roll. Victory!