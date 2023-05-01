Mark Wahlberg Supports ‘Entourage’ Reboot Amid Speculation Of Return

Videos by OutKick

Mark Wahlberg would love to see “Entourage” return to TV.

The hit series ended in 2011, and a popular movie was released in 2015. In the years that have followed, there’s been nonstop speculation the show could return to HBO.

To be clear, that’s not actually happened, and while the actors might be down, it’s been nothing more than whispers for years.

Now, Mark Wahlberg, who is the inspiration for Vinny Chase, has weighed in. He’s all for it returning.

Mark Wahlberg endorses “Entourage” returning. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen but I would definitely support it,” Wahlberg told Page Six when discussing a potential reboot.

The star actor also noted he was “sad to see the show end,” but doesn’t know if there’s actually any real movement to bring the show back.

It’s time to bring back “Entourage.”

If OutKick is the site that must carry the banner of the “Entourage” reboot happening, it is a burden we will carry on our shoulders while sporting a massive smile.

HBO for some reason doesn’t really seem to love hyping up the classic show like it does some of its older content. It doesn’t make sense. Why wouldn’t HBO be all in on a reboot?

It was one of the most entertaining shows of the past 25 years. Americans are craving great entertainment. People want to just flip their brains off and have fun. “Entourage” is unfiltered fun at its best. I watch the Vegas episode literally every single time I’m on my way to Vegas. You can’t beat it.

What’s the issue?

While this is pure speculation, it seems like getting the original cast completely back together could be tough. Specifically, it seems like Adrian Grenier doesn’t exactly have much interest in, once again, being Vinny Chase.

The rest of the cast I think would probably do it in a heartbeat. Most of them are already on the record about being interested, and Doug Ellin could be the steady guiding hand.

So, what the hell are we waiting for, HBO? If Grenier doesn’t return, make E the focal point. There’s a serious argument to be made E was the main character anyways. Go ahead and enjoy some deep Reddit rabbit holes on that one.

Will “Entourage” ever return? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

I will fight a million wars on a million fronts if it means we get one more season of E, Turtle, Drama, Ari and everyone else causing mayhem and trouble. Do the right thing, HBO. Do the right thing and give people what they want.