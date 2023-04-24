‘Entourage’ Crew Reunites For Nostalgic Podcast, Takes An Awesome Walk Down Memory Lane

Videos by OutKick

Several “Entourage” stars teamed up for a podcast that’s a must-listen for fans of the hit series.

The legendary HBO series was one of the best shows on TV during its 2004-2011 run that gave fans eight incredibly fun seasons.

However, the show is now a popular target for the woke mob given the fact some dialogue hasn’t aged well by today’s standards, and HBO doesn’t really go out of its way to promote the series anymore.

It’s a shame because “Entourage” is truly one of the best shows ever made. At the end of the day, it’s about a group of friends looking out for each other and Hollywood is used as the vessel to tell a story about loyalty, friendship and family.

Will “Entourage” ever return to HBO? (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Adrien Grenier discusses his epic “Entourage” ride.

Stars Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and creator Doug Ellin host “Victory the Podcast,” and recently brought on Adrien Grenier for a look back at the legendary ride.

Grenier, unlike several other “Entourage” stars, doesn’t seem to lean into the show nearly as much. In fact, Adrien Grenier has kind of disappeared a bit.

Well, he opened up about his feelings on the show more than a decade after it ended, whether or not he has any issues with his old co-stars and much more.

“Entourage” was a major hit on HBO for several years. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

He even admitted there was a time in his life when he kind of became Vincent Chase because it’s what people wanted to see.

Check out the podcast below. It’s definitely a must-watch for “Entourage” fans.

Will the series ever return?

There have been whispers ever since “Entourage” ended and the movie was released that the show could get a reboot. At the very least, a second movie could be coming.

Now, more than ever, American entertainment fans need great content, especially anything that’s funny. Doug Ellin told OutKick’s Anthony Farris that he wouldn’t change a thing if he could do it again.

“I don’t think there’s anything (I’d do) differently. I just think words evolve. Cultures change and there’s things you don’t say anymore. Not because they’re not politically correct. But because you’ve evolved and you’re not an idiot. You can’t walk around an office the way Ari [Gold] used to. And by the way, there’s people who will try, but someone will film you and you’ll lose your job. It’s just that simple. While Entourage was a wish fulfillment comedy, it was (also) a very real look at Hollywood back in 2003.It wasn’t that I can’t evolve and see what (Hollywood’s like today). I’m very clear on what it’s like now and a guy like Ari still exists, so it’s not like it’s not happening,” Ellin told OutKick when discussing his thoughts looking back.

There’s long been whispers about “Entourage” returning. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Give the people what they want. Give fans one more ride with Vinny, E, Drama, Turtle, Ari and everyone else. Forget the politically correct people who want to ruin everything. Just focus on fun entertainment and people will tune in. “Entourage” was great when it aired and it can be great again. Let’s get it done!