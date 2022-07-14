Enes Kanter Freedom To LeBron James On USA, Brittney Griner Comment: ‘Feel Free To Leave Buddy’

An airball opinion by the Lakers’ LeBron James sparked disagreement when he expressed that if he were Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia and is facing up to 10 years in prison, he would rather stay in Russia than return to a home country that has yet to retrieve her.

“Now, how can she feel like American has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?” LeBron said on an episode of The Shop.

One basketball personality willing to call LeBron on his bluff is Enes Kanter Freedom, whose dual platform in the NBA and international ethics affairs has made him one of America’s biggest supporters.

LeBron’s inane comment compelled him to issue an apology, which Kanter Freedom quoted and pressed LBJ on.

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back,” Kanter Freedom tweeted. “You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted.”

You call it a step back, we call this a walk back.



You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her.



Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship.



Keep taking your freedom for granted. https://t.co/RG28O6co1E pic.twitter.com/QqpPuLrB72 — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 13, 2022

Kanter Freedom has nudged LeBron numerous times on his oft-hypocritical political platform, which includes castigating the U.S. for human rights issues while receiving money from Chinese corporations linked to Uyghurs’ enslavement occurring in Xinjiang.

After gaining his U.S. citizenship in November 2021, the player formerly known as Enes Kanter added “Freedom” to his legal name as an ode to the Red, White and Blue.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela