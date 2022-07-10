Clay Travis Talks Biden’s Incompetence as Brittney Griner Faces Russian Prison Time on FOX

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton sound off on the ‘incompetence’ of Biden as Brittney Griner and other Americans languish overseas.

Jason Chaffetz detailed how Russian officials continue to mock the Biden team’s weak diplomacy, with one Kremlin diplomat slamming the ‘hype around the Griner case.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said that if it were LeBron James in prison overseas, he’d already be back home.

Clay said he also thinks there’s a double standard at play.

“The double standard is if Donald Trump were president, he’d already have Brittney Griner back. And that is because you look at what happened with the UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China. Trump got personally involved with ASAP Rocky in Sweden. Trump got personally involved and we wouldn’t have the war in Europe at all,” Clay said. “… I think Trump would have gotten involved and even gotten Brittney Griner back. And if Brittney Griner has regrets, that one would be traveling potentially with drugs in Russia. She may also regret, as she said in the letter, voting for Joe Biden because Donald Trump would have had her back more than Biden has. I feel quite confident that.”

Chaffetz said the former president was able to bring home 55 prisoners, with ambassador Robert O’Brien and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo involved in those.

Buck said there’s nothing that’s surprising about Joe Biden being incapable of negotiating a deal to get not just this American, but any American out of Russia.

“I want Brittney Griner home. I want the other Americans, including Paul Whalen, home from Russia. But the Biden administration doesn’t have what it takes to negotiate this deal, and obviously doesn’t have the kind of personal gravitas, I think, with Vladimir Putin that would help move the needle,” Buck said.

