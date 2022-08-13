Enes Freedom Shares Conversation With NBA Assistant Coach Who Was Attacked For Being Republican

Given the NBA’s blatant political messaging and support of left wing causes, it should come as no surprise that those within the league are just as ideologically driven.

Even so, it’s still a bit of a jolt to see how political persecution works in what’s supposed to be a professional workplace.

Former NBA player Enes Freedom on Saturday shared a conversation with an assistant coach who was made to feel like an outcast for daring to have different opinions than most in the NBA.

The coach described being called a “racist” for saying that the country was divided under Obama, and explained that after an argument, a former colleague essentially froze him out entirely.

He felt that he was attacked just because he was a Republican employed in the NBA, and expressed his concern about the erosion of freedoms, as well as that the lessons of World War II are being forgotten:

Just had a conversation with one of the assistant coaches in the @NBA.

He was getting attacked throughout the whole season because

1) Who he supports,

2) He is a Republican.

He felt so uncomfortable and he quit his job at the end of the year.



This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Ab7zgn9TYT — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 13, 2022

He’s completely right.

Cowardice And Hypocrisy In The NBA

America was founded on the ideals of freedom of speech and freedom of opinion.

Yet with the takeover of corporations, tech companies and government agencies by far left woke ideology, those freedoms are under progressively more attacks each day.

Employees of liberal organizations like the NBA are essentially required to align politically or face discriminatory practices, just as this coach did.

Instead of free and open discussions that respect different viewpoints, complete devotion to the correct set of approved beliefs is required of anyone who works there.

The cowardice and hypocrisy in the NBA lets stars like LeBron James to make absurdist statements about racism in the United States while ignoring genocide in China. But a coach daring to support Trump or the Republican party is grounds for expulsion.

Democrats have created conspiracy theories about Trump and his supporters, which in their minds justifies any and all treatment of Republicans.

Until they’re forced to return to reality and acceptance of those who believe differently, stories like this will unfortunately continue.