Former SI & ESPN Writer Rick Reilly Insanely Accuses Trump of Selling Nuclear Secrets to Saudi Arabia

You might think that after more than a year and a half out of office, Trump derangement syndrome might have significantly abated.

But with the recent news that the FBI had raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in South Florida, it’s provided yet another opportunity for delusional media figures to sound off on politics.

The latest example comes from former Sports Illustrated and ESPN writer Rick Reilly, who recently tweeted a conspiracy theorist level take on the relationship between Donald Trump and the Saudi Arabian government:

Trump may have taken nuke secrets to Mar a Lago. The Saudis are openly thirsty for US nuke secrets. Saudis "invested" $2b in Kushner. Saudis and Trump are suddenly in bed together in #LIVgolf. Probably just a coincidence, right? — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) August 12, 2022

Of course, while the warrant for the FBI raid did include classified documents that apparently were considered “top secret,” the leap from potentially classified nuclear documents to selling them to a foreign nation is one only a truly disturbed mind could make.

On top of that wild speculation, as potential evidence for his collusion theory, Reilly mentioned the $2 billion investment in Jared Kushner’s company by a Saudi fund headed by the Crown Prince of the country, Mohammed bin Salman.

Yet he, naturally, downplayed similar concerns over Hunter Biden’s varied and controversial business dealings with foreign operators:

Hunter Biden gorged on nepotism.

(But Trump's kids are just really hard workers.)

The NBA should stop being "political."

(Now here's the UFC owner to praise Trump.)

We need to MAGA!

(Just ignore the inferno we started the last 4 years.)#GOPConvention — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) August 28, 2020

According to Reilly, all of Biden’s relationships in Ukraine and China are totally above board and legitimate, without any connection to his father, but there’s no possible explanation for Trump appearing at LIV events other than Jared Kushner.

On top of his politically motivated hypocrisy, Reilly doesn’t appear to be concerned that current President Joe Biden just recently visited Saudi Arabia. But Biden shares Reilly’s politics, so of course that’s easily dismissed.

Instead, he simply pounced on the opportunity to lump his water carrying for the PGA Tour and hatred of Trump together into one bizarre accusation.

Not to mention that there are many other possible explanations for Trump increasing his involvement with LIV Golf.

Just as one example, last year PGA Tour bowed to the whims of activist left wing sportswriters like Reilly and severed ties with the former president.

And of course, when it might benefit him, he was happy to try and leverage Trump’s fame for attention just a few years ago:

Hey @realDonaldTrump… I told this AP reporter I'd take you on for 18 holes for $100k… As long as we both had rules officials with us and you don't get to use one of your cheating caddies… You game? https://t.co/rwWSLCvnq6 — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) April 2, 2019

But now that there’s a new absurdist conspiracy to embrace, Reilly is happy to make nonsensical accusations that Trump sold nuclear secrets to the Saudis.

The same people who claim that January 6th was a result of too many people believing conspiracy theories are the same ones who make up ridiculous statements like this, without a hint of irony crossing their minds.

No matter how dumb he sounded, Reilly achieved what he really wanted; more attention from liberal Twitter users suffering from a permanent case of Trump derangement syndrome.