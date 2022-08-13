Emily Mayfield Is Living Her Best Life In Carolina As Baker Era Officially Starts

The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is underway and wife Emily is all about it.

Emily Mayfield has been living her best life since Baker was traded from Cleveland to Carolina last month, and she’s letting all 226,000 Instagram followers come along for the ride.

Emily Mayfield, wife of Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was traded to the Panthers July 6, and has been locked in a training camp battle with fellow first-rounder Sam Darnold ever since.

Mayfield got the start in Saturday’s preseason opener against Washington, going 4 for 7 for 45 yards in his one and only series.

It appears Emily didn’t make the trip, but she was certainly rooting from back home.

While Baker’s one and only drive ended in a field goal, Darnold came in for the second series after a Washington fumble and immediately threw an 8-yard touchdown.

No bad blood from Emily, though. No time for that!

The Panthers went on to win, 23-21, and head coach Matt Rhule said both quarterbacks looked “in command.”

He declined to name a starter for next week’s game, and said the team is still evaluating both guys.

No evaluation needed from Emily, though. She’s all in on Carolina, even attending the team’s fan fest event earlier this week.

While receiver DJ Moore was busy breaking up fights, Emily was slugging beers and taking in the sights.

Baker and the Panthers head to New England next week before returning to Emily in Charlotte for the preseason finale Aug. 26 against the Bills.

Something tells me Bills Mafia and Emily Mayfield will get along just fine.