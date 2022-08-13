DJ Moore, Panthers Receiver And Vigilante, Jumps Into Stands To Stop NFL Fan Fight

DJ Moore will NOT stand for friendly fire during Fan Fest.

Moore, the Carolina Panthers’ star wideout, hopped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Moore was the voice of the reason as two fans nearly came to blows.

DJ Moore hopped into the stands to stop these fans from fighting at Panthers' Fan Fest 👏 (🎥: @Keeppoundingtv) pic.twitter.com/Mk07qREupJ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 12, 2022

Moore could have just ignored the situation. Or, like I would have done, he could have just sat back and watched the chaos.

But DJ Moore is a man of the people! Still wearing his uniform pants, he jumped into the stands and immediately diffused the situation.

DJ Moore: ‘Listen, We Got A Family Function’

“Listen, listen, listen … we got a family function,” Moore said, pointing to the crowd.

I’m going to be honest … that’s all I could make out from the video. Maybe you can do better. I heard “yo, yo, yo,” maybe an F-bomb. And then there was a “if you’re gonna be here,” followed by a ton of hand motions.

Regardless, Carolina’s No. 1 target appears to have successfully saved the day. He saw danger about to unfold and ran into the burning building. Fan fights are all the rage right now, and perhaps Moore is the hero we need.