Baker Mayfield Takes Big L In Panthers Practice, But Not To Sam Darnold

We have no idea if Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield will ultimately lose the starting job to Sam Darnold. But Mayfield did suffer an L after Wednesday’s practice.

Mayfield, who was traded to the Panthers last month, was absolutely locked in a heated battle of rock-paper-scissors with a fan moments after practice ended.

The prize? Baker Mayfield’s bucket hat.

Well, I guess we should say what used to be Mayfield’s bucket hat.

Baker Mayfield also going best 2 out of 3 in 🪨, 📄, ✂️ vs. a fan for his hat at the end of training camp today!@bakermayfield | @wcnc | #KeepPounding | #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/bZ34JAhdEf — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) August 10, 2022

After both contestants win a game thanks to the tried and true rock-beats-scissors method, the fan ultimately wins by going with scissors over Baker Mayfield’s paper.

Frankly, though, I’m calling foul here.

If you watch the tape closely—and, believe me, I have—there’s definitely some hesitation on the fan’s part before throwing down scissors. He even gives a slight look down at Baker’s hand, which is already in full “paper” mode.

Yep. We’re definitely reaching down into our sock and throwing the red flag here. I think we’re going to win this one, too.

Pretty clear evidence to overturn this sucker and get Baker Mayfield protected from the sun again!

In any event, let’s hope this is Baker’s only training camp loss.

Head coach Matt Rhule weirdly listed both Mayfield and Darnold as QB1 on the team’s first depth chart of the season this week, but reports have indicated it’s Baker’s job to lose.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t come down to a rock-paper-scissors battle for the job!