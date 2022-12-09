Elton John Quits Twitter In Protest Of Elon Musk’s Tolerance Of Different Opinions

Elton John is leaving Twitter in protest of Elon Musk’s takeover.

He leaves behind 1.1 million followers, whom he addressed on Friday:

All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.



I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022

The timing of his decision is rather telling

Elton John says he’s departing Twitter over concerns of misinformation. Yet just one day prior, journalist Bari Weiss published internal communications that reveal previous Twitter management sought to prevent precisely the spread of factual information.

John says Musk’s new policy “saddens” him. Interestingly, Musk’s policy vows only to dismantle the authoritarian measures Old Twitter practiced.

Per the published documents, Twitter previously shadowbanned accounts for political opinions, blacklisted politicians running for re-election, worked on behalf of the government, and censored accounts for posting inconvenient truths.

It seems John doesn’t fear “misinformation” but “information.” He fears facts with which he doesn’t agree appearing on his timeline.

Elton John quits Twitter.

Woke exodus

Meanwhile, he joins an extensive list of celebrities leaving Twitter over the thought of robust opinions creeping onto a social media platform. He joins “View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg as among the newest editions of the exodus.

Horror novelist Stephen King is still threatening to leave the service but remains active at this time. One can hope to see King follow through with his threat shortly.

Still, we’d like to take this moment to appreciate the musical genius Elton John is. Here’s him performing “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s Funeral in 1997.

One can be a great musician and a deranged radical who’s intolerant of opinions that contradict their own.