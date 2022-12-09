Elon Musk Says Twitter Shadowbanned Politicians Running For Office, Re-Election

Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter “blacklisted” multiple politicians running for office or seeking re-election under previous management.

Chief Twit said so by responding to a public inquiry about the accounts the service had once suppressed:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Twitter Files

The question comes as Substack journalist Bari Weiss released another series of internal Twitter documents on Thursday. Weiss further revealed the extent to which previous management limited the flow of factual information. Her reporting uncovered definitive proof that Twitter engaged in shadowbanning, the practice of limiting the distribution of accounts and posts.

Specifically, #TwitterFiles2 uncovered the blacklisting of conservatives Charlie Kirk and Dan Bongino. Twitter punished the radio hosts for sharing opinions that ran afoul of the preferred mainstream narrative.

And according to Musk, unnamed political candidates received the same treatment.

Elon Musk: Twitter shadowbanned politicians.

Suffice it to say the shadowbanned politicians contained an R next to their names. We have yet to learn of Big Tech limiting the reach of a single left-wing account.

Thus far, internal documents reveal that shadowbanning applied exclusively to conservative influencers.

Who could have guessed?

More conspiracies turned into realities.

As we argued in a column this week, previous Twitter ownership provided the Democrats a distinct political advantage. The social media service censored critics at the behest of the Biden administration, which can not legally suppress the public on account of the First Amendment.

“Detractors of Big Tech had long accused the service of arbitrarily suppressing accounts, governing with political biases, and colluding with the government. The file dump proved each suspicion accurate,” we explained.

You can the full piece below:

"Throttling the escalation of censorship is hardly the greatest ramification of Elon's takeover. His purchase dismantled the unconstitutional dynamic between Twitter & government"#TwitterFiles column: Musk strips Democrats of unjust Big Tech jurisdictionhttps://t.co/V2dL4PMmYq — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 7, 2022

Ultimately, the Democratic government obtained unconstitutional power by virtue of a social media platform.

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter dismantles said power — such as the option to shadowban inconvenient political opponents.