Hollywood Elites Are Leaving Twitter In Response to Elon Musk’s Purchase

Hollywood elites and celebrities have vowed to leave Twitter in protest to Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform and subsequent plan to permit free speech to all users.

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes created “Grey’s Anatomy.” And the thought of free speech makes her cringe. She promises not to give Chief Twit a chance.

Rhimes packed up her Twitter bags last week:

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles — who somehow won a Grammy Award, it must have been a weak class — logged out of Twitter on Friday. Bareilles explains that a service that does not value censorship is a service not for her.

Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

Oh no, please, don’t go.

Mick Foley

Mick Foley wrestled under the moniker, “The Hardcore Legend.” He took thumbtacks to the back, steel chairs to the face, and body to the pavement. But he draws the line at free speech.

In April, Foley tweeted “I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving [Twitter] for good in the near future…I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”

Foley deleted his account late last week.

For old times’ sake:

Toni Braxton

R&B singer Toni Braxton has seen enough. She’s out and never coming back.

I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Brian Koppelman

Brian Koppelman co-created the once-worthy-of-a-binge Showtime drama “Billions.” He’s now taking his thoughts to Instagram and TikTok amid the thought of robust discourse.

Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time,” Koppelman tweeted before setting his account to private.

Stephen King

And then there’s horror novelist Stephen King, a brilliant author but cowardly simp.

King has amassed nearly 7 million Twitter followers for his liberal activism. King is known to stretch the truth and tweet out fake reports about Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Though that all could be coming to an end soon. King says if he has to pay for his blue-check, Twitter can watch him vanish swiftly.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

By the way, King’s latest novel, “Fairy Tale,” doesn’t do it. Long live the days of “It.”

We hope to continue updating this list. What say you, Mark Ruffalo?