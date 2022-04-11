Elon Musk Withdraws Decision To Join Twitter’s Board of Directors

Some things are too good to be true.

On Sunday, Twitter users were slapped with reality (second time in three weeks) when it was announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk withdrew his decision to join Twitter’s board of directors.

Many Americans had hoped that Musk’s inclusion and intrepid attitude toward changing the company’s philosophy, related to free speech and banning accounts, would improve the site overall.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted out that Musk will no longer join the board after withdrawing his decision during a meeting on Saturday.

Agrawal shared the following on Musk:

“Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here.

“The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward.

“I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Following the announcement, Musk tweeted the shushing emoji (🤫) but deleted it hours later.

Ever since last Monday’s announcement of his purchase of over $2.8 billion in Twitter stock (initially purchased in March), the Tesla CEO did not ease on his unorthodox smack-talking to the powers that be.

In his week as de facto chief, Musk would tweet out polls and allow a majority government to play out from the comfort of one’s timeline.

Among the polls was a query on whether Twitter should include an ‘edit’ feature after tweets are posted.

One of Musk’s greatest antics was removing ‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry’s checkmark. … For seemingly no reason.

Good times.

*MUSK TELLS MICHAEL BURRY THAT HE WILL GET HIS BLUE CHECK MARK BACK EVEN THOUGH HE SHORTED TESLA pic.twitter.com/KHu1ngUID0 — Investing.com (@Investingcom) April 10, 2022

Musk also called out the 10 most-followed Twitter accounts on Saturday for failing to generate any activity despite having the most influence.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.



Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

The week was full of tumultuous politics at Twitter HQ once Musk branded the ‘new chief.’

While some employees in San Fran lauded Musk’s prudence, many of the upset and outspoken workers feared that Musk, and his inclusion on the board of directors, would radically shift the company’s direction.

Musk was expected to join Twitter employees for a townhall-type forum on an undisclosed date, but his latest decision casts doubt on its odds.

In his announcement, Parag Agrawal maintained that Musk would have a say in matters as Twitter’s largest stake owner but that the company will aim to do business as usual.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela