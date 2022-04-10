Elon Musk Poll Suggests Comical New Name For Twitter

Elon Musk has an ownership stake in Twitter and is having tons of fun at Twitter’s expense.

As relayed by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila, Musk has already taken some jabs at celebrities on Twitter, and as the largest shareholder of the social media platform, he can do what he wants. He even came up with a poll to ask users if Twitter could use a name change.

In short, Musk asked if the “W” in the name should be changed. The options in Musk’s poll were limited to “Yes” and “Of course.”

Delete the w in twitter? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

As of this writing, “Yes” held a 56.3 to 43.7 advantage, with more than 1.3 million votes already tabulated.

Clearly, again, this is all great fun for Musk, and for the many who haven’t liked Twitter’s direction over the past couple of years. But for those employed by Twitter? Yeah, not so much.

As relayed by the Daily Wire, “some Twitter employees are getting nervous about Musk’s new influence over the company.”

That’s probably because many Twitter employees agree with the company’s credo of silencing free speech if it doesn’t fall in line with the company’s politics. Granted, no one is in favor of hate speech, and that should indeed somehow be silenced.

But there is a big difference between “hate speech” and just “opinions that Twitter doesn’t like.”

Musk clearly intends to clean up the platform and mostly, have fun with something that has taken itself too seriously. His presence, without a doubt, is a refreshing change. And hey, who knows? Maybe that change will include a whole new name.