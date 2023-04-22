Elon Musk Wants Manifesto Of Transgender Nashville Mass Murderer Released

Videos by OutKick

It has been more than two weeks since the horrible shooting at a Nashville Catholic school and we still don’t have one of the most important answers: Why?

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like the families or the public will be getting any answers any time soon as the FBI and the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department are purposely stalling – even adamantly refusing to release the shooter’s manifesto.

Elon Musk has now chimed in and said that he’s curious as to what the hold up is about, even insinuating that this is all the reason more so as to why it’s important for the public to see it.

At this point, I’m quite curious about the manifesto! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

TRANSGENDER AUDREY HALE KILLED 3 STUDENTS AND 3 ADULTS

What do know is that the shooter was Audrey Hale – a transgender male who was a former student of Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The storyline that has been fed by the media and local law enforcement is that there was some sort of backlash or hatred against SOMETHING that set Hale off. During a press conference in the days after the shooting, Nashville Police Chief John Drake told Lester Holt of NBC News that, “there’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school.” Uhh, ya think?

However now, weeks later – the FBI is reportedly deliberately blocking the release of Hale’s manifesto because it would be ‘too dangerous for the American public to see.’

Nashville City Council Member Courtney Johnston spoke to the New York Post about the hold-up of Hale’s deranged thoughts.

“What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned… That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous,” Johnston said.

“I personally don’t want to know the depths to which her psychosis reached. When I’m told by an MNPD high-ranking official that it keeps him up at night, I’m going to defer to that person in that agency that I don’t need to read that.” she continued.

Nashville residents should be disturbed that an elected City Council person – who is there to represent the people and Nashville residents safety, is blindly trusting something so important on just hearsay. To not even question as to why – or who is holding up the basic, fundamental principle of freedom of information is troubling. Johnston should now have to answer questions herself as to why she’s not pushing for more answers.

Discussing why the Nashville transgender shooter’s manifesto hasn’t been released yet on @TuckerCarlson tonight. All the details must be released. Now: pic.twitter.com/AbUyngKkof — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 22, 2023

PEOPLE ARE NOW MAKING UP THEIR OWN THEORIES

Ask someone around you about the Nashville shooting and what they think caused it. You will get a variety of answers – Audrey was mad at new anti-transgender pushback, she hated Trump, she hated Christians and purposely targeted that school, or that in her mind she was doing it as a way to fight for transgender rights.

That is the problem right there.

We don’t know – so the narrative is ALL over the place.

Just look at some of these tweets – some are even saying that the FBI isn’t releasing it because it may include names of people that Hale spoke with that could be federal agents!

Gosh…how can it be any worse than the crime she committed? — BossyMother (@BossyMother) April 21, 2023

I’m sure it’s not a lone gunman deal.theres names and those people in that document are now either being protected or being question and analyzed.The administration does not by any means want it labeled a hate crime — Stanley wilkins (@Stanley05014826) April 22, 2023

Well that’s the big tell.



The only time they want to censor is when it doesn’t fit their narrative. — BULLIEVEITRNOT (@lykthemapleshuh) April 21, 2023

They always stall the release of information that is troublesome to the narrative they have crafted. — Marissa Zahn (@mjzahn) April 21, 2023

It seems MNPD handed the manifesto over to the FBI and is simply following their direction.



I wouldn’t put it passed the FBI to bully MNPD to keep it under wraps, but personally I’d tell them to screw themselves and release it anyway. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2023

PEOPLE ARE LOSING TRUST IN OUR GOVT INSTITUTIONS

As you just read, there are some wild thoughts and rationales being thrown around.

The Nashville Police Department is now taking criticism because of not standing up to the FBI, so it doesn’t make them look great either. (Besides the amazing work that the officers that responded to the scene. Those are the real heroes that engaged and took Hale out within minutes. Nashville residents can tell the difference between them and the frustrating stonewalling coming from the higher-ups).

As Elon Musk tweeted, it’s curious that the FBI is stepping in and blocking the release of even SOME explanation in Hale’s own words.

I don’t know if the Feds realize this but the public trust in them isn’t that great. Their reputation has gone the way of the CDC – people are questioning much of what they say. (By the way what did ever happen in Las Vegas?)

When the FBI is deliberately telling the American people, who are part of a free society what they can and can’t read, or what they can or can’t “handle,” that is deeply troubling. For years we were told about in detail al-Qaeda and Islamic terrorism’s fundamental hatred against Western society. For some reason that was okay for years, but now in a domestic incident it’s not. That is leaving people puzzled.

Uvalde police were not forthcoming in information regarding a horrific school shooting last year and the police response to it. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

UVALDE COVER-UP

Don’t forget that it was just a year ago when another horrible school shooting happened in Ulvade, Texas.

If it wasn’t for the media’s direct confrontation questioning the police’s narrative, the parents and public would not have known just how bad law enforcement’s screw-up was when they waited over an hour before confronting the shooter – directly against the police training they had just received!

Heck, the Uvalde school district police chief was sworn-in to a higher position just weeks after. And, even when Pete Arredondo was confronted with questions about why he screwed up the response so bad, he had the fricken audacity to REFUSE to step down until months later. A direct spit in the face to the parents who loss their loved ones.

So yes, even though Hale’s manifesto is undoubtedly disturbing because of the sheer act of violence that occurred, it’s also important to see at least SOME of it so people can identify any similar behavior from family members or friends. “If you see something, say something…” but what happens when we don’t know what we’re supposed to be looking for?

Without the information, we simply don’t know. And it’s not the government’s right or responsibility to deliberately withhold what they know, which only causes people to create their own messed-up narratives themselves, as to why a horrific incident took place.