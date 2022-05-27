Uvalde: Police Stood in Hallway outside Classroom while Children, Teachers Shot

Sadness regarding the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday has quickly turned to anger as the latest reports of the incidents claim that police did not breach the classroom where the shooter was located for almost fifty minutes. Meanwhile, children and teachers remained locked in the room from the inside.

Twenty-one of them have since died and 17 more are wounded.

According to Steven McCraw, the director of Texas Department of Public Safety, the first 911 call made from the classroom, likely from a student, came at 12:03 pm. At that very moment, 19 police officers were gathered in the hallway outside the classroom. However, officers did not enter the classroom until 12:51 pm when border patrol agents used a janitor’s keys to breach the door, kill the suspect, and rescue the remaining victims.

McCraw claims that police made “the wrong decision” in allowing the victims to remain trapped with the shooter for so long. According to the information and timeline McCraw provided, the shooter fired off “over 100 rounds” during the attack and that two children who called 911 were eventually killed.

However, the choice to linger in hallway while the shooter continued to target innocent children and teachers was not the only “wrong decision” the police made. Additional reports also claim that police handcuffed, pepper-sprayed, or otherwise restrained parents who wanted to enter the school and save their children.

Angeli Rose Gomez, who has two children who attend Robb Elementary School, says that a US Marshall placed her in handcuffs for intervening in an active investigation. She eventually convinced authorities to release her. Once they did, she jumped a fence, sprinted into the school, and grabbed her children, who were, thankfully, unharmed.

There are also reports of a father who was pepper-sprayed by police to prevent him from entering the building.

The details of this horrific incident are still unfolding. We will update you as we uncover more. In the meantime, please continue to pray for the victims and their families.