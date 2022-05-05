Elon Musk To Act As Twitter CEO Upon Takeover

By the way, he’s not only the Twitter owner, but he’s also the CEO.

That’s right, according to several reports, everyone’s favorite billionaire Elon Musk will assume the role of CEO whenever his purchase of Twitter becomes official.

By now, you’ve probably heard that Musk plans to purchase Twitter for about $44 billion. Per SEC filings, Musk has also secured investments from several other prominent sources as well, perhaps as much as $7 billion total.

All of which means that the Titan of Tesla will soon have a lot of power over the day-to-day operations at Twitter, and as CEO, his power will apparently be even bigger than we originally thought.

Owner AND CEO. Not bad. Wonder if that gig comes with stock options.