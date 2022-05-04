Poll: Americans Welcome Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition While The Media Runs Scared

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter created a new discussion for the general American town hall, which is the approval, or disapproval, of the Tesla CEO’s control over the forum.

An exclusive Fox News poll provided to OutKick surveyed Americans as recently as May 1 on the significance, and approval, of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

The poll asked voters if the $44 billion takeover of the platform was considered a big deal.

Fox News Poll (April 28-May 1, 2022)

Nearly a third of voters considered the Musk-Twitter to be significant, while over 60 percent of voters did not see the acquisition as consequential.

How Much Does It Matter That Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter? “A Great Deal” = 20% “Some” = 16% “Not Much” =19% “Not At All” = 43% Registered Voters ± 3% Pts.

Fox News Poll (April 28-May 1, 2022)

Matter That Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter? Yes / No All: 36% (Y) 62% (N) Democrats: 38% (Y) 59% (N) Republicans: 38% (Y) 60% (N) Independents: 28% (Y) 70% (N) All ± 3, Dems ± 5, GOP ± 4.5, Ind. ± 7

Overall, Americans agreed that Musk’s purchase of Twitter is a positive measure.

Fox News Poll (April 28-May 1, 2022)

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is… “Good Thing”: 44% “Bad Thing”: 30% “Don’t Care”: 13% “Unsure”: 13% Registered Voters ± 3% Pts.

The data also found that Republicans (64%) were much more receptive to the acquisition than Democrats (26%) — which has been evident in the mainstream media’s recent coverage of Musk.

Fox News Poll (April 28-May 1, 2022)

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is…

Good Thing / Bad Thing Democrats: 26% / 45% Republicans: 64% / 15% Independents: 37% / 30% Democrats: ± 5%, GOP ± 4.5%, Ind. ± 7%

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.