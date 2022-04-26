Twitter Employees Sharing ‘Tear-Filled Emojis’ Over Elon Musk Sale

Twitter employees aren’t taking the news that Elon Musk is their new boss well.

Low-level staffers have grave concerns about the impact free speech would have on society. According to the Washington Post, employees behind the scenes have been sharing tear-filled emojis and memes of emotional breakdowns since yesterday.

Current Twitter management tried to smooth over the matter during a company town hall on Monday but had no success. During the meeting, management did not have adequate answers regarding censorship and future layoffs.

The reaction to Musk purchasing Twitter is revealing. Musk is not a political figure, and he is not all that politically consistent. He’s socially liberal, fiscally conservative and frequently unpredictable.

So Musk isn’t so much dividing the country across party lines as he is on our differing views of free speech.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a press release on Monday.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

The media and current Twitter employees disagree with this notion most strongly. In their minds, free speech is the true enemy of the people, not their lies.

One anonymous Twitter employee described the inside of Twitter HQ as “absolutely insane” right now.

“I feel like im going to throw up.. I rly don’t wanna work for a company that is owned by Elon Musk,” the staffer said. “I hate him, why does he even want this?”

An accountant at Twitter hates Elon Musk. That’ll show him.

Here’s hoping when these upset staffers stage a walkout stunt that Musk changes the locks on the doors.