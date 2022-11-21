Elon Musk Reinstates Anti-Establishment Project Veritas On Twitter

Elon Musk reinstated the investigative journalism enterprise Project Veritas on Sunday. The account uploaded a video from organization founder James O’Keefe to announce the return:

Thank you @ElonMusk for reinstating the Project Veritas Twitter account and for standing up for real investigative journalism ⁰⁰Stay tuned for an exclusive on this account 11/29 – A brave whistleblower inside the federal government is going on the record about child trafficking pic.twitter.com/wJotKQBiKM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 21, 2022

In another victory for free speech and the First Amendment, @Project_Veritas is back on @elonmusk's @Twitter. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 20, 2022

The handle @Project_Veritas is back up to 955,000 followers at the time of publication.

Previous management banned the Project Veritas account in February 2021 for what Twitter declared “repeated violations of the platform’s policies prohibiting sharing — or threats of sharing — other people’s private information without consent.”

In other words, Twitter made up a reason to boot Veritas off the app.

Veritas is a pesky journalism outfit that exposes organizations in power, often by secretly recording their executives admitting to bad faith practices. Targets of Veritas include CNN, Facebook, ESPN, and Twitter.

For example:

BREAKING: @Twitter Lead Client Partner Says Woke “Ideology” Responsible For Company’s Inability to “Profit”; Affirms Twitter Not Here “To Give People Free Speech”; Refuses Taking @ElonMusk “Seriously” Due to “Asperger’s” Making Him “Special”#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022

Project Veritas reports what the corporate press will not. Thereby the organization is a threat to the corporate establishment.

In addition to Veritas, Twitter 2.0 recently reinstated former president Donald Trump, the Babylon Bee, “comedian” Kathy Griffin, and Jordan Peterson.

That said, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe remains in Twitter jail. For now.

The new verification process, allowing anyone with $8 to spare to join Club Blue Check, is a clunk. But Musk has improved Twitter by leading the fight for free speech on the internet.

Elon Musk is threatening the Left’s stranglehold on the conversation with the reinstatements of accounts like Project Veritas.