Elon Musk Reinstates Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson On Twitter

Elon Musk announced on Friday that Twitter had reinstated the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin, and Jordan Peterson.

Last March, Old Twitter suspended The Bee, a conservative satire site, for what it claimed violated its “hateful conduct” policy.

What did The Bee do? It jokingly named Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, a goofy biological man who came out as transgender, its “Man of the Year.”

Translation: Twitter put a satirical brand in social media jail for posting satire.

The Babylon Bee refused to take down the tweet and admit the Twitter crime of “hateful” content. Thereby the site has not been able to post a tweet since March 20.

It now can. The Bee is back up on Twitter as we speak.

We're back. Let that sink in. — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2022

The same previous management locked Dr. Jordan Peterson out of his account for criticizing transgender actor Elliot Page.

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Peterson tweeted.

Twitter deemed the above tweet also a violation of its “hate speech policy.”

Dr. Peterson is back:

Finally, it was under Musk’s rule that Twitter suspended “comedian” Kathy Griffin.

Twitter 2.0 punished Griffin earlier this month for impersonating Elon Musk by changing her name and photo to his.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk explained at the time of Griffin’s suspension.

The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin, and Jordan Peterson are back. Now, what about former president Donald Trump, who this week announced his run for President of the United States in 2024? Musk says Twitter is still debating the fate of the former president’s possible return.

“[A] Trump decision has not yet been made,” Musk tweeted Friday.

Last May, Musk suggested he’d look to reinstate Trump upon his takeover. He called the decision to ban Trump “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme.”

“[It was] a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk explained.

At least The Babylon Bee is back. A win for comedy; an L for the joke police.