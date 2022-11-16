Donald Trump Announces Run For President; Here Are 2024 Odds

Donald Trump announced he is running for President of the United States in 2024.

Trump made the anticipated announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night:

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump filed official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission earlier in the day on Tuesday:

Looking ahead to the odds, the betting markets currently list Trump as the second most likely candidate to win the presidency in 2024.

Odds Checker lists Trump at +420. He trails Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at +300. DeSantis overtook Trump as the betting favorite last week following a dominant win in the 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden has the third-highest odds at +550. Speaking for the nation, we hope to see those numbers diminish even further given Biden’s reign as the worst first-term president in U.S. history.

The top odds for 2024 are as follows:

  1. Ron DeSantis — +300
  2. Donald Trump — +420
  3. Joe Biden — +550
  4. Gavin Newsom — +1700.
  5. Vice President Kamala Harris (Ha!) and Christopher Sununu –+200

