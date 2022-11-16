Donald Trump Announces Run For President; Here Are 2024 Odds

Donald Trump announced he is running for President of the United States in 2024.

Trump made the anticipated announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night:

President Trump: "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/z95oHYjWwF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 16, 2022

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump filed official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission earlier in the day on Tuesday:

BREAKING: Donald Trump files FEC paperwork to run for President of the United States in 2024 pic.twitter.com/U4lzs0nTg4 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 16, 2022

Looking ahead to the odds, the betting markets currently list Trump as the second most likely candidate to win the presidency in 2024.

Odds Checker lists Trump at +420. He trails Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at +300. DeSantis overtook Trump as the betting favorite last week following a dominant win in the 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden has the third-highest odds at +550. Speaking for the nation, we hope to see those numbers diminish even further given Biden’s reign as the worst first-term president in U.S. history.

Donald Trump announced is running for president in 2024.

The top odds for 2024 are as follows:

Ron DeSantis — +300 Donald Trump — +420 Joe Biden — +550 Gavin Newsom — +1700. Vice President Kamala Harris (Ha!) and Christopher Sununu –+200

Comment below with your early 2024 predictions: