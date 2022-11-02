Elon Musk Threatens The Left’s Stranglehold On American Culture

Elon Musk officially purchased Twitter Inc. last Thursday. He took the company private and fired the C-suite executives who ruled in favor of policing thoughts and truths of which they disapprove.

According to journalists, television anchors, celebrities, and Democratic politicians, this is a dark day in American history. They warn that Musk is a grave threat to democracy.

Washington Post “reporter” Taylor Lorenz, a troubled woman who harasses story subjects by trade, tweeted that Musk’s acquisition “opened the gates of hell.” The Verge described the moment as simply “hell.” The co-creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” said Musk makes her “cringe” and therefore she’s deleting her account immediately. A partisan at NBC News named Ben Collins declared the sale the “start of something really, really bad.”

It’s more effective if you repeat each of those quotes in an ominous tone. We often do it for giggles.

And perhaps the most unhinged example of the hysteria comes from an alleged lawyer and frequent MSNBC hack Dean Obeidallah. On Monday, he tweeted he would file a FOIA request for Musk’s immigration application and hopes to strip Musk of his U.S. citizenship as payback for acquiring Twitter.

The cataclysmic, going on five-day screeching session reaffirms how vital the monopoly on Twitter was for wealthy liberal elites. To them, Twitter was more than just a tool. It was a utopia.

Twitter allowed 2016 election deniers to spread conspiracies about Donald Trump and Russia. Twitter, since, attempted to discredit inconvenient truths about Covid as well as other non-conforming thoughts as “conspiracy theories.”

The Left utilized Twitter to the fullest. Twitter was the home base for cancel culture and wacky trends like declaring your gender pronouns to strangers.

In March, Twitter tyrants banned the conservative comedy site The Babylon Bee for parodying Rachel Levine, a transgender admiral. Ironically, the handling of the Bee’s supposed thought crime precipitated Musk’s purchase of the platform.

Twitter interfered in the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. Sixteen percent of Biden voters say they would have voted differently had Big Tech not suppressed the credibly-reported Hunter Biden laptop story.

A lawsuit filed by independent journalist Alex Berenson uncovered that Biden administration officials were in constant contact with Twitter employees and demanded the banishment of critics of the government’s handling of the pandemic. Twitter swiftly acquiesced. That describes not a private industry but an agent to the government.

Influential progressives used Twitter to their advantage in all facets of society. Musk’s refusal to succumb to critics threatens to undo this imbalance.

How the woke picture Elon Musk.

Musk does not intend to rig the service for the opposition in the form of, say, equity. Twitter users are still a majority left-leaning. But the expectation is that Chief Twit, as Musk hilariously declared himself, will tilt Twitter toward an even playing field.

“Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation,” Musk tweeted Wednesday.

Such a shift is a concerning thought for culture warriors on the Left.

Omnicore Agency research found that only 23% of U.S. adults are “active” on Twitter. That says Twitter only reaches a small section of the population. It’s also misleading. The greatest trick the Twitter lords ever played was convincing leaders from Washington to Hollywood to New York newsrooms to Ivy universities that its user response was indicative of the country at large.

Twitter became a target audience of each major institution. Institutional leaders continue to base decisions on the platform’s response. So, while Twitter may directly reach some 20% of the population, it influences consumers of politics, entertainment, media, sports, and academia — which is just about everyone.

Twitter is the de-facto editor of the corporate press. The casting police for Hollywood. A key demographic for policy making. Twitter helped escalate outrage campaigns and grossly rewarded victimhood. Cancel culture could not have existed without pile-ons and ratios.

Censorship enabled Twitter to tilt the conversation in its preferred direction. The platform throttled dissenting opinions on topics such as the origin of Covid, the vaccine, racism, and election integrity. And thus normalized the other side of the spectrum as arbiters of One True Opinion.

Elon Musk and the Current Thing meme

But just as influential as censorship was an omnipotent algorithm that existed to control the visibility of various tweets and accounts. In May, Musk accused the algorithm of “manipulating users” by amplifying and burying specific posts, a long-standing accusation of critics.

Visibility is the foundation of Twitter. Visibility increases retweets, likes, and mentions. Engagement is persuasive and addicting. Musk often shares a meme that scorns Twitter users as NPCs (Non-player characters) who succumb to conformism, no matter the latest trend.

The thought of positive engagement can lead users in any which direction, to any opinion. Impressionable users just want to fit in, thereby will support whichever cause is necessary from #MaskUp to #Vaxxed/Boosted to #IStandWithUkraine. Twitter’s algorithm previously dictated which causes were necessary.

Musk vows to open up the algorithm and allow users, not anonymous corporate mules controlling the algorithm, to decide which trends populate.

Previous Twitter management would not say what mission its algorithm served. Yet a leaked video from Project Veritas in May unearthed a clip of Alex Martinez, a former Lead Client Partner at Twitter, revealing the company prioritized a false reality and left-wing ideology over the truth and profits:

BREAKING: @Twitter Lead Client Partner Says Woke “Ideology” Responsible For Company’s Inability to “Profit”; Affirms Twitter Not Here “To Give People Free Speech”; Refuses Taking @ElonMusk “Seriously” Due to “Asperger’s” Making Him “Special”#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022

Martinez described not a business, certainly not a platform for discussion, but a prophetic fascination of an Orwellian community.

The thought of Musk turning the platform into a town hall welcome to all viewpoints frightens influential elites. It would undo everything they’ve worked for in creating a safe space for deceptive messaging.

So you see, the woke meltdown in protest of Elon Musk’s acquisition does not stem from what he might do as Chief Twit. Rather, the hysteria emanates entirely from what he won’t do.

Musk won’t prohibit one side from creating satire around goofy characters like Rachel Levine. He won’t allow an administration to strong-arm him into punishing skeptics of its rule.

Twitter rigged the public conversation. Musk hopes to create a haven for users of various ideologies. How dare he?

Detractors of Musk fear the thought of more speech, information, debate, and humor. They fear a more accurate representation of society.

Elon Musk is not a threat to democracy. His acquisition of Twitter is a threat to the stranglehold progressives possess over American culture.