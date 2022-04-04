Elon Musk Listens To Clay, Buys Stake In Twitter

During a Fox News appearance last week, OutKick founder Clay Travis promoted the idea of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter in order to “re-institute its meaning and message.”

“I would like to see a true First Amendment absolutist, someone who is going to buy into the marketplace of ideas (take over ownership of Twitter). Elon Musk, to me, should buy Twitter,” insisted Travis. “He’s got the money to do it and re-institute its meaning and message.”

Turns out, Musk must’ve been watching.

Earlier this morning, it was announced that Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, estimated at a cost of between $2 and $3 billion. The purchase landed Musk nearly 74 million shares of company stock, making him Twitter’s largest shareholder and causing its stock price to jump more than 25%.

It doesn’t take a self-driving Tesla to see where Musk — and therefore Twitter — are headed.

“So (Elon Musk) now owns over 9% of Twitter — he’s the largest single company shareholder. Fuck. Yes. Now keep going and buy the entire company, Elon,” tweeted Travis.

Musk’s mammoth purchase comes just over a week after he blasted the social media platform for undermining democracy.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” tweeted Musk. “What should be done?”

He later added, “Is a new platform needed?”

Travis spoke for many others last week when he responded that we don’t need a new platform. We need new leadership on the platforms we already have, the kind of leadership that does not censor voices who dare to challenge the propaganda from Big Tech, the mainstream media and the Democrat Party.

“What I think he should do is not build a Twitter clone, because … there are all these companies that try to compete with what Twitter does,” Travis continued. “What Elon Musk should do is buy Twitter and re-institute free speech and the market place of ideas on that site.”

Alright, Clay, now that we’ve got Twitter out of the way, time to talk to someone about these gas prices.

