Clay on Fox: Elon Musk Should Just Outright Buy Twitter

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk went on Twitter to ask if perhaps a better, more free-thinking social media platform is needed. OutKick founder Clay Travis went on Fox News and had another idea.

“The one thing I will say is Elon Musk decided that he was going to send rockets to space better than NASA, and he did it,” Clay said. “Prior to that he decided, ‘Hey, this whole combustion engine thing needs replaced, I’m going to create an electric vehicle.’ And he managed to do that, too.”

So who’s to say Musk couldn’t either launch a better social media platform that’s better than Twitter, or just outright buy Twitter itself?

“I’m not putting anything past Elon Musk,” Clay said. “What I think he should do is not build a Twitter clone, because … there all these companies that try to compete with what Twitter does. What Elon Musk should do, is buy Twitter and re-institute free speech and the market place of ideas on that site.

“The challenge here is getting people to leave something that they’re already using and have the same sort of social currency that Twitter has right now. I think Twitter is fine. What we need is a reestablishment of freedom. The Babylon Bee doesn’t need to be locked because of jokes that they make. … We’re living in an upside-down world when you can’t say factual truths without having your account locked.

“So I would like to see a true First Amendment absolutist, someone who is going to buy into the marketplace of ideas (take over ownership of Twitter). Elon Musk, to me, should buy Twitter. He’s got the money to do it, and re-institute its meaning and message.”

