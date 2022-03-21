Twitter Suspends Babylon Bee

On Sunday, Twitter suspended the Babylon Bee, one of the only good satire accounts out there right now.

Twitter claims the Bee violated its “hateful conduct” policy after jokingly naming Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, a biological man who came out as a transgender, its “Man of the Year.”

*Twitter has shut down The Babylon Bee for doing satire right. https://t.co/VkdeI7QN9o — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 20, 2022

The Bee’s award is a nod to USA Today recently naming Levine “Woman of the Year.” So Twitter locked out the Bee for poking fun at a pandering news outlet, which named a biological male the top woman in the entire universe. We are living in an upside down world.

On Saturday, Twitter also flagged a tweet from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as “hateful” for calling Levine “a man” above the USA Today’s article.

Twitter says it will restore the Bee’s account 12 hours after it deletes the tweet. However, CEO Seth Dillon says that won’t happen.

“We’re not deleting anything,” Dillon tweets. “Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it.”

We sincerely hope the Babylon Bee does eventually return to Twitter. The Bee is one of the only humorous accounts left on Twitter. Without the Bee, Twitter is just a cesspool of groupthink and unfunny jokes.