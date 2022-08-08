Elon Musk doesn’t think people should be in jail for non-violent drug offenses.

The Tesla founder appeared on the “Full Send Podcast” for a lengthy discussion, and one of the topics addressed was Brittney Griner’s nine year prison sentence in Russia on drug charges.

Musk thinks if people are going to fight hard to free Griner, all non-violent drug offenders should be freed.

Elon Musk discusses Brittney Griner’s arrest and drug laws in America. (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“If the president is working so hard to free someone who is in jail in Russia for some weed, then shouldn’t we free people in America? … There are people in jail in America for the same stuff. Shouldn’t we free them too? … My opinion is that people should not be in jail for non-violent drug crimes,” Musk said during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast.”

This is pretty much the exact same thing Joe Rogan said when discussing Griner’s situation in Russia. The popular podcast host also pointed out there are a lot of people locked up for marijuana here in America, but there doesn’t seem to be the same energy to free them.

Joe Rogan has some words about the Brittney Griner situation. pic.twitter.com/SvjwaCPtFU — Catch Up News! (@CatchUpScoop) August 5, 2022

It’s hard to argue with the logic Musk and Rogan are using to argue their points. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after a show trial in Russia for allegedly having hash oil.

It’s an absurd and ridiculous situation. Any rational person can look at what’s happening and agree it’s nuts.

Elon Musk discusses Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re going to be outraged about an arrest for hash oil in Russia, it only makes sense to be outraged about minor drug offenses in America.

As Musk and Rogan argue, there needs to be consistency.

Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, this situation gets a resolution sooner than later.