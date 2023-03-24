HBO Drops Unsettling Trailer For ‘Love & Death’ – The Story Of An Infamous American Killing

Videos by OutKick

HBO has dropped the full trailer for “Love & Death.”

The highly-anticipated limited series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, and will shine a light on one of the most famous killings in American history.

I’m not going to really get into it past that. If you want the entire series spoiled, you can just Google Candy Montgomery, and you’ll find out how it shakes out in about a second.

What I will say is that the full trailer is incredibly sinister and dark. Not right from the jump, but it takes a dark pivot about halfway through. Give it a watch below. The HBO series definitely looks like it’s going to be a must-watch.

“Love & Death” with Elizabeth Olsen looks outstanding.

This series looks like it’s going to be an absolutely incredible ride. If it sticks to the true story, viewers are going to be absolutely shocked by what unfolds.

Without getting into the nitty gritty, a woman was butchered to death in unbelievably graphic and violent fashion in Texas in the summer of 1980.

What unfolded next is something that is honestly hard to describe with words. Candy Montgomery and her journey in life simply have to be seen to be believed, and that’s exactly what Elizabeth Olsen will give fans starting April 27.

“Love & Death” looks like a very unsettling show. (Credit: HBO)

Elizabeth Olsen is a star.

The series is also perfectly cast. Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons are both legit pipe hitters in the acting game.

Plemons has been excellent in everything he’s been involved with going all the way back to “Friday Night Lights.”

Olsen simply doesn’t miss, and to this day, her performance in “Wind River” still shakes me to the core every single time I see it. The final 30 minutes of that movie are nothing short of jarring.

Now, she’ll bring those skills and talents to HBO for “Love & Death.” As a huge fan of her work, I couldn’t be more excited. It truly looks like it’s going to be awesome.

It’s a legendary American story for terrible reasons, the cast is loaded and HBO produces high-quality content.

“Love & Death” looks excellent. (Credit: HBO)

You can catch it starting April 27, and you can also check out Hulu’s series on the same topic titled “Candy.” It’s also definitely worth your time.