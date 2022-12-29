HBO’s Upcoming Series About An Infamous Killing Looks Epic

HBO might have another home run on its hands with “Love and Death.”

The limited series with Elizabeth Olsen will tell the shockingly true story of Candy Montgomery. For those of you who don’t know, Montgomery was put on trial in the 1980s after she allegedly killed her neighbor with an axe.

Now, Olsen will portray the woman in the HBO mini-series. While no full trailer is out, a 2023 look ahead video for what’s coming on the network briefly gave fans a glimpse of the show.

“Love and Death” isn’t the first show about Candy Montgomery.

The death of Betty Gore has been brought to audiences before. Prior to HBO putting together “Love and Death,” Hulu dropped “Candy” with Jessica Biel.

It was a very good series, and it should be interesting to see what HBO can do with its take on the infamous killing.

I won’t spoil how the trial played out. If you want the show spoiled, you can look it up on Google.

“Love and Death” with Elizabeth Olsen looks outstanding. (Credit: HBO)

What I will say is that anything with Elizabeth Olsen is worth checking out. I’ve been a major fan ever since “Wind River.”

Her performance is one of the best we’ve seen out of Hollywood in the past 10 years. It’s borderline criminal she doesn’t get more attention for the show she put on with Jeremy Renner.

That film was as captivating and dark as movies get these days.

Now, she’s teaming up with HBO for one of the most fascinating killings and murder trials over the past 50 years.

We all know HBO makes great content, especially when it comes to serious content. There are countless examples. The most notable, of course, is “Game of Thrones.”

Elizabeth Olsen will star in “Love and Death.”

Now, the network will cover the trial of Candy Montgomery. “Love and Death” definitely looks like it’s going to be a must-watch whenever it drops in 2023. There’s no chance I’m missing it.