Elijah Moore Reportedly Told Jets OC To ‘Go F— Yourself’ In Practice Outburst

Hard to believe, but things were even worse than they appeared this season for the New York Jets and second-year WR Elijah Moore.

According to a report from The Athletic, at one point this season, Moore was so pissed about his lack of targets that he lashed out at now-former OC Mike LaFleur during practice, told him to go “f*ck yourself” and “you suck” before getting sent home for the night.

Can’t imagine why Gang Green didn’t make the playoffs with that chemistry!

“His frustration spilled into practice that week,” writes The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt, pointing to a week back in October after Moore was held without a target in a win over Green Bay.

“That Thursday, Moore surprised teammates and coaches by blowing up on LaFleur, telling him to “go f*ck yourself” and “you suck,” according to multiple people who witnessed the interaction. LaFleur and Saleh ultimately decided to send Moore home to cool off.

“That night, he requested a trade.”

Sounds like Jets WR Elijah Moore and OC Mike LaFleur got along great. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Elijah Moore evidently hated Jets OC Mike LaFleur

And we all thought Zach Wilson was the one who needed an attitude adjustment!

Goodness. What anger. You have to be PISSED to just call out a coach in front of everyone and tell them to go do unspeakable things to themselves.

Anyway, Moore and LeFleur somehow patched things up and didn’t have any issues the rest of the way. The former Ole Miss star finished the year with 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown, while LeFleur was canned last week.

Well, OK. He may not have been technically fired, but Robert Saleh didn’t exactly stop him from leaving, either.

“Over the course of the few days we’ve gotten a lot of inquiries about his availability from some teams and just talking with Mike, felt like it would be in everyone’s best interest for him to pursue those opportunities,” Saleh said last week.

Yeah, sure thing, coach.

At least Eli Moore will be in a better mood!