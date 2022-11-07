Edwin Diaz Signs Historic Deal With Mets After Incredible Campaign

Money in his pocket; music to the ears.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Mets have agreed to re-sign reliever Edwin Diaz with a five-year, $102 million deal — making him the highest-paid reliever in baseball history. The deal awaits a pending physical.

“There’s an opt-out and a full no-trade clause plus a sixth-year option in the contract,” Passan reported Sunday afternoon — delivering a big W for the 101-win Mets to start the offseason as their bullpen expects to take a hit in free agency.

Diaz was clearly a priority after last year’s performance, and the Mets’ front office immediately checked it off on their To-Do list.

EDWIN DIAZ WANTS TO GET PAID QUICKLY

The 28-year-old has been with the team since 2018 (following a tenure with the Seattle Mariners) and has since delivered the brand and star plays fit for the Big Apple.

Last season, Edwin enjoyed stardom with an incredible 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Diaz was easily the best reliever in the majors, and he finally got paid as such. He put the perfect campaign together ahead of his contract talks: becoming a key factor for the Mets’ ascension up MLB’s ranks.

Then came the trumpets, which became a staple for Mets fans of Citi Field and the unofficial Reveille for MLB closers. The notorious tune perfectly set up Diaz’s cold walk to the mound as he sought to retire team upon team.

