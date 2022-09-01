Mets Edwin Diaz Took The Mound To Live Version Of His Walk Out Music

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz takes the mound to his trademark walkout music, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet.

On Wednesday night against the Los Angeles, Timmy Trumpet was there to play the All-Star pitcher onto the field.

Timmy Trumpet is an Australian DJ trumpet player and the guy takes the instrument to places its’ never been before, like zero gravity.

We’ve got to assume that his surname “Trumpet” is a stage name. If not, that’s incredible. He was destined to be at the forefront of trumpet innovation. It’s almost like how Scott Speed wound up as a race car driver.

Somewhere down under, Mr. and Mrs. Trumpet are beaming with pride.

Live Walk-Up Music Is A Real Home Field Advantage

Is there a more electrifying way to bring a pitcher out of the bullpen than with their walk-out music being performed live?

No, there’s not.

It should happen far more often. Like when Metallica welcomed Mariano Rivera onfield in 2013.

That was just for the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera Day. Can you imagine if that happened during an actual game? Imagine having to be the first batter after Metallica just got done playing “Enter Sandman” and whipped the stadium into a frenzy.

You’d swing at three pitches in the dirt just to retreat to the safe embrace of the clubhouse as quickly as possible. Then you’d have terror-filled flashbacks anytime you heard the song for the rest of your life.

DJ and Trumpet innovator Timmy Trumpet was at Citi Field to prove that live walk-up music strikes fear into the hearts of hitters. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Talk about a home-field advantage.

If you still need any real-world proof of that, go ask Trea Turner. The Dodgers shortstop was the first to face Diaz and he struck out swinging on just three pitches.

From now on, Turner will probably feel his blood pressure start to ruse any time he hears a trumpet.

