Edwin Diaz Wants to Get Paid Quickly

The New York Mets bowed out of the MLB postseason in disappointing fashion, losing in the Wild Card series to the San Diego Padres.

For a team that won 101 games, had a 10.5 game division lead earlier in the season and had World Series expectations, it was an unexpectedly quick exit.

And now, star closer Edwin Diaz, who will become a free agent after the World Series, is thinking about getting his next deal just as quickly.

According to New York Post writer Mike Puma, Diaz already talked about his upcoming free agency. And he said he hopes the Mets come talk to him quickly:

Edwin Diaz on his free agency: "I hope [the Mets] come to me quick to talk. I will take the best offer for me and my family." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 10, 2022

It’s not too surprising that Diaz wants to sign quickly, or that he’ll take the “best offer” for him and his family.

Players generally will go with whoever offers the most money and/or guaranteed years. Understandably so.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Edwin Diaz Joined The Mets In 2019

Diaz in particular should cash in as soon as free agency opens. Dominant relievers are harder to find than they’ve ever been before.

But dominance undersells just how unhittable Diaz was in the 2022 season. He posted a 1.31 ERA, an infinitesimal 0.90 FIP and a stunning 17.13 K/9 rate.

Incredibly, he struck out over 50% of the hitters he faced. An unbelievable statistic that may never be duplicated.

There will undoubtedly be stiff competition across the league for his services. Diaz is just 28 years old and coming off one of the best reliever seasons in history.

The Mets have deep financial pockets and ran the highest payroll in baseball in 2022. Few teams are better positioned to keep Diaz for the long haul.

But with Jacob deGrom also a free agent and upgrades needed throughout the lineup, they could have other priorities before addressing the closer position.

If Diaz himself is to be believed, they’ll have to make their minds up about him quickly.