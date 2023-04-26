Edmonton Oilers Fans Troll Will Ferrell With Their Own Face Paint During Game 5

Videos by OutKick

Will Ferrell is a noted Los Angeles Kings fan and showed up to Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers decked out face paint to support the team a la Seinfeld‘s David Puddy.

Don’t think for a second that Oilers fans failed to pick up on this. They absolutely noticed and turned out to Game 5 with the series knotted at 2 to troll the comedian.

There were a few “tributes” to the Step Brothers star floating around the stands inside Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

Let’s see a few shall we? The first one we’ve got is this fella who paired Ferrell’s checkerboard face-paint job with a cutout of the actor and a pair of sunglass that would make Ali G say “Booyakasha.”

An Oilers fan trolls Will Ferrell at Rogers Place during Game 5 between the Kings and Oilers. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Solid job, but there were a couple more faux-Ferrells on hand Tuesday night,

We Got An SNL Reference And A Will Ferrell Doppelgänger Too

Next, we have someone who hit up Staples (or whatever the Canadian Staples is. St-Eh-Ples? Sorry) and made a sign that tips the cap to one of Ferrell’s greatest sketches during his time on Saturday Night Live.

Believe it or not, kids; that show used to be funny.

An Oilers hold a sign that references one of, if not the greatest comedy sketches ever written about Blue Öyster Cult. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

“Oilers” is a bit shoe-horned in there. Still, it’s a good nod to one of the many sketches Jimmy Fallon ruined by laughing. This fan nicked Ferrel’s paint scheme as well (which in Kings colors made him look like a rejected member of Kiss).

However, the Grand Poobah of trolling Will Ferrell in Edmonton was without question this dude who looked almost exactly like him.

You Will never believe this… 🫥 #StanleyCup



Will Ferrell, you have met your match. 😤 pic.twitter.com/5SqCkdruLU — NHL (@NHL) April 26, 2023

That guy must have been pumped when he realized he had tickets to Game 5 and a beard and hat combo similar to Ferrells.

That was a stroke of trolling destiny.

As for the game, all of these folks left Rogers Place happy as the Oilers won Game 5 6-3. That gives them a 3-2 series lead and puts Ferrell’s Kings on the ropes.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle