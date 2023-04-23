Will Ferrell Went Full-David Puddy At Kings Game With Painted Face

Videos by OutKick

Will Ferrell showed his support for the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night by sitting rinkside with his face painted in the team’s colors.

David Puddy would be proud (although, he would’ve preferred Ferrell was a Devils fan)

Ferrell showed up at Game 3 between his Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena.

Will Ferrell: Big LA Kings guy! 👑🏁 pic.twitter.com/YfSVN7x4tl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2023

First of all, who else really wants to hear this Will Ferrell/Patrick Sharp story that Anson Carter and Liam McHugh teased? I feel like they really left us all hanging on that one.

Secondly, he looks like some forgotten member of Kiss that no one liked. The Checkerman or something stupid like that.

Anywho, props to Will Ferrell for — to once again bring Puddy into this — “supporting the team.”

Maybe it played a role because the Kings wound up winning Game 3 in overtime. That gives them a 2-1 lead over the favored Oilers.

This is not the first time Ferrell has been spotted at a Kings game. Earlier this season, he was spotted celebrating with netminder Phoenix Copley.

Pheonix Copley celebrates the win with Will Ferrell.#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/yxam2rSRr7 — Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) January 12, 2023

And who could forget the time he rolled into the broadcast booth as his Anchorman alter ego Ron Burgundy?

The sights, sounds and all the glory that is Ron Burgundy.



What a night to be in the @LAKings booth. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XMgznFrqTd — NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2019

Game 4 is Sunday night in Los Angeles, and who knows, maybe Ferrell will be back in his face paint and sitting by the glass.

