Ebanie Bridges Won Her Lingerie Weigh-In, But Lost Her Title After Getting Dominated By Her Opponent

Ebanie Bridges’ run as the IBF bantamweight champion has come to an end. The Australian boxer and content creator was handed just her second loss in the 11 professional fights she’s taken part in.

The Blonde Bomber entered the ring on Saturday one day shy of a year since her last fight, a successful title defense over Shannon O’Connell on December 10, 2022.

Ebanie Bridges and Miyo Yoshida at the weigh-in for their IBF bantamweight title fight at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

She suffered a hand injury in the win over O’Connell that kept her out of the ring until Saturday when she took on Miyo Yoshida on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard in San Francisco.

Despite a strong performance in her lingerie at the weigh-in and final face-off, Bridges – who entered the ring as the favorite – was dominated by her opponent throughout the fight.

At the end of the 10-round title fight the winner was clear to everyone. Yoshida had put on a dominate performance and it was up to the judges scorecards to reveal how dominate the performance was.

Two of the three judges only gave Bridges a single round on their scorecards.

Those two scored the fight 99-91. The third judge scored the fight 97-93 giving the win easily via unanimous decision to Yoshida.

Champ on 20 days notice



Miyo Yoshida @MiyoBluedog gets the unanimous decision win. Her second fight in less than a month. All while her daughter watches.



Don't miss any of the action of #HaneyPrograis on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and worldwide at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/JCF4XSAPlB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 10, 2023

Yoshida took the fight on short notice after the “Battle of the Boobs” sadly fell apart. Bridges’ originally scheduled opponent, Avril Mathie, was forced to pull out of the fight with an undisclosed injury.

Did the change in opponent play into the disappointing performance? Or the fact that the fight was Yoshida’s second in a month? Was ring rust the reason Bridges was dominated?

Back To The Drawing Board For Ebanie Bridges

Sure, it’s likely all of those things played a role in Bridges losing her belt, but she didn’t make any excuses afterwards. She was disappointed, but vowed to come back stronger.

“Absolutely gutted, it wasn’t my night. Big congrats to my opponent @MiyoBluedog, she was the better fighter tonight,” the former champ posted on X.

“Beautiful & humble, single mother. Seeing how much that win meant to her & her daughter did give me some warmth inside.”

She continued, “A loss doesn’t define me. I have no quit, it’s all learning and I’ll be back better & stronger. Thank you to everyone who supports me. I love you all.”

Losing is never fun, but this is how it’s done if you do come up short. If you’re looking at the positive takeaways from the fight, Bridges was finally healthy enough to step back in the ring and appears to have made it through the fight without injury.

That’s always a plus. As is Bridges making her return to lighting up weigh-ins in her lingerie. Nobody does that better that she does and we’ll all be looking forward to her next fight/weigh-in.