Boxing Champ Ebanie Bridges Shows Up To Weigh-In Wearing Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Australian boxer/OnlyFans star/Conor McGregor student Ebanie Bridges certainly won the battle against Miyo Yoshida before Saturday’s undercard fight.

Will she win the war? Only time will tell. But Bridges showed up to the weigh-in Friday and stole the show, while also breaking the internet.

As OutKick’s Sean Joseph once said, she’s the fighter we all need right now. Hard to imagine why!

OnlyFans fighter Ebanie Bridges is ready to defend her title in the USA

That’s how you show up to weigh-in, folks. You want to start some mental gymnastics before a big fight? Show up in lingerie and stare straight through someone’s soul. Game over.

For those who don’t know, Ebanie Bridges has been making some noise for a while now. Just last month, she went viral after declaring her upcoming bout against Avril Mathie the “Battle of the Boobs.” Unfortunately, we never got to it because Mathie suffered an injury just days before the big fight.

Sad. A little suspect, too, but that’s neither here nor there.

Anyway, that fight was called off and Ebanie spent the next few weeks training with Conor McGregor — and OnlyFans models — as she waited for her next opportunity.

Lo and behold, it’s finally here — and it’s taking place in the US of A. Tonight, Bridges will look to defend her IBF title on the undercard of the Devin Haney–Regis Prograis fight card that’s taking place in San Francisco.

It will be her second fight in the United States.

“I’ve been wanting to fight here in America on a big platform like DAZN with Matchroom, so I’m really, really excited to defend my world title here in San Francisco in such a great card,” she said before the weigh-in.

“I can’t wait to get in there, I’ve been working with Dave, I definitely want get in there and show you what I’ve been doing, what I’ve been working on.”

Amen, sister. Let’s ride.