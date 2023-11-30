Title Fight Affectionately Referred To As ‘Battle Of The Boobs’ Has Been Called Off Due To Injury

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges is the champion boxing needs. She’s breaking her hand on her opponent’s face, hanging with Conor McGregor between bouts, training with lingerie models, and making content on OnlyFans.

What more could you ask for? How about attention grabbing weigh-ins where she strips down to her lingerie? She does that as well.

Unfortunately her upcoming title defense against another one of boxing’s rising stars in Avril Mathie has been called off. There will be no “Battle of the Boobs,” as Bridges referred to the matchup.

Disappointing, I know. Mathie is said to have suffered an injury training for the fight and had to pullout of the highly anticipated bout as a result.

The two Australian boxers were set to step into the ring on December 9. The IBF bantamweight title bout was scheduled to take place on the undercard of Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney in San Francisco.

This is a fight that Bridges was looking forward to. She has a lot of respect for Mathie and this was her first opportunity to get back in the ring after almost a year off healing from a broken hand.

Ebanie Bridges Is Still Expected To Step Into The Ring Against A New Opponent

That’s not all she was looking forward to out of this fight. She predicted a weigh-in event with the former swimsuit model that would “break the internet.”

The Blonde Bomber thought the fight was an opportunity to attract some new fans. She said, “It will also get a lot of viewers outside of boxing because people will be interested to see if these two ‘OnlyFans models’ can box.”

She’s not wrong about that. That’s not going to happen, at least not in the next couple of weeks. The “Battle of the Boobs” will have to wait. Hopefully it still carries the weight of a title on the line when it does.

For now, Matchroom is searching for a replacement for Mathie to take on Bridges on December 9. Rumors are that former junior bantamweight champ Miyo Yoshida will be the replacement.

Matchroom has yet to update the fight card. All that is known for certain is Bridges and Mathie will have to outcompete one another from weigh-in to final bell at a later date.