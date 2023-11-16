Ebanie Bridges’ Sparring Partner Is A Lingerie Model With An Undefeated Professional Boxing Record

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges is putting in the work in the ring as she prepares to defend her IBF bantamweight title against Avril Mathie next month in San Francisco. The fight, which the Blonde Bomber has dubbed the “Battle of the Boobs,” promises to entertain.

So it’s fitting that Bridges is preparing for her title defense return, following a year recovering from injury, with a sparring partner that the Daily Star has labeled a lingerie model.

Her name is Jasmina Zapotoczna and when she’s not in the ring she’s giving her followers a look at what’s under her sparring gear. Those sometimes come in the form on brand deals.

Zapotoczna was born in Poland, but calls Yorkshire, England home these days. Much like Bridges, the 29-year-old appears to be at the beginning of an impressive professional boxing career.

She improved to 5-0 last month with a win over Kira Carter. The October win over Carter was her third win in 2023.

Zapotoczna will have another opportunity to add to her undefeated record when she takes on Gemma Ruegg on December 8. She’s helping the champ prepare as she gets ready for her own fight.

Jasmina Zapotoczna Could Learn A Lot From Ebanie Bridges

Sparring together is win-win for the two as they prepare to step back into the ring. Snapping a few pictures with Bridges and ending up on her Instagram doesn’t hurt her follower count either.

Although, that’s more of a one-way benefit for the lesser known boxer. And that’s not the only one-way benefit. Zapotoczna is getting to spar with a champion.

A champion who also is well-versed in the content game. If she’s not picking up pointers in and out of the ring then she’s not taking full advantage of all that Bridges has to offer.

Picking up on techniques of a one-two combinations is one thing. Figuring out lighting, self-promotion techniques, and brand building could be more valuable.