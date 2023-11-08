Ebanie Bridges Praises Her Opponent Avril Mathie’s Boobs Ahead Of Title Defense

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges is stepping back into the ring next month in San Francisco for the first time in almost a full year. On December 9 she puts her IBF bantamweight title on the line against fellow Australian Avril Mathie.

Mathie, like Bridges, makes content on OnlyFans to help supplement her fighting career. The Blonde Bomber is excited about the bout, which she’s dubbed the “Battle of the Boobs.” Bridges is predicting a weigh-in that breaks the internet followed by a tough bout against a tough opponent.

Elle Brooke celebrates with Ebanie Bridges after defeating Faith Ordway in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bridges made it clear in a recent interview that she has a ton of respect for Mathie. Not just her ability in the ring either. She praised her toughness and grit along with her boobs.

“Battle of the Boobs! She does have good boobs too, but mine are better. I’ve already won,” Bridges said. “She’s obviously a really good looking woman. She does OnlyFans as well, and she’s a swimwear model.”

Bridges has been there and done that when it comes to being written off by her opponents. During her run to a title people often wrote her off as just a pretty face who is making money off of her looks.

That’s given her a unique perspective heading into this fight against a former swimsuit model. The Blonde Bomber is not going to make the mistake others have by taking her opponent lightly.

Ebanie Bridges And Avril Mathie Are Going To Entertain From Weigh-In To Final Bell

“I know a lot of people are writing her off, kind of like how everyone wrote me off because I’m pretty and a model and have an OnlyFans,” Bridges added.

“I believe she’s gonna be a tough opponent. All the fights I’ve watched – and she’s been in some wars – she has shown real grit.”

Avril Mathie during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The two fighters got in some fight promotion with an exchange last month on social media. Bridges fired the first shot on X by tagging Mathie in a post that read, “I can’t wait to smash your pretty face in.”

The challenger responded by saying, “Would only be fair play after I’ve already exploded your right tit.”

Bridges replied to a threat to her boob by saying, “You gotta land on it to do that babes.”

That was followed with a joke from Mathie, “You say that like they’re gonna be hard to miss.”

Now that’s a social media back-and-forth leading up to a fight. That’s how you promote a title fight right there.

It’s not just Bridges returning to the ring after a year off to defend her title. It has a weigh-in that promises fireworks with a fight to follow that has to live up to the title of “Battle of the Boobs.”

The fight has must-watch written all over it.