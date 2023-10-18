Ebanie Bridges Stripped Down To Her Lingerie Prior To Title Defense Announcement Against Fellow Content Creator

Videos by OutKick

The Blonde Bomber is back. After almost a year out of the ring, recovering from a hand injury she suffered during her IBF bantamweight title defense against Shannon O’Connell on December 10, 2022, Ebanie Bridges finally has her next fight scheduled.

The fight was announced on Tuesday afternoon and will take place on December 9, 2023 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. That’s right, the Australian is bringing her talents, and her lingerie weigh-ins, to the United States for only the second time in her career.

Ebanie Bridges defeats Bec Connolly in a Bantamweight contest in Brentwood, England. (Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

Bridges will be taking on former swimsuit model turned boxer, Avril Mathie. Mathie, who is also from Australia, makes some of that OnlyFans money off of exclusive content on the side just like the champ does.

This is a fight that Mathie set her sights on earlier this year and one that Bridges predicted in April will “break the internet” with the weigh-in alone as the two content creators try to outdo one another in their lingerie.

Speaking of lingerie, Bridges hinted that she had something in the works last week by posting about how she missed her weigh-ins. She said, “I can’t wait for my next weigh-in it’s been way too long…”

“If u miss my weigh-ins as much as me, or you’re one of those who thinks I don’t wear enough clothes at my weigh-ins wait until you see my @OnlyFans #JustSaying.”

Ebanie Bridges And Avril Mathie’e Weigh-In Is Expected To Draw Some Attention

Bridges was then back in some lingerie on Tuesday for a little fight promoting as well as some content promoting. A one-two punch, if you will, as she prepares to get back in the ring and defend her title once again.

Ebanie Bridges is ready to step back into the ring pic.twitter.com/MJyCot9Tdm — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) October 18, 2023

Incase you missed it yesterday…. IM BACK BITCHES 😈



Dec 9th San Francisco. Haney Prograis undercard https://t.co/XBHJYdPfy6 — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) October 18, 2023

Bridges will enter the ring in December on a four fight win streak with a 9-1 overall record. Mathie, who lost her last fight in February to Ramla Ali, holds a record of 8-1-1.

As the Blonde Bomber has suggested all eyes will be on this one from the expected lingerie weigh-in through the final bell.

Avril Mathie and Ramla Ali during their women’s junior featherweight fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could the two fellow content creators also spin this into an OnlyFans collaboration? Crazier things have taken place.

A fight/content collab could certainly be on the table for this title fight. Add that to the expected pre-fight fireworks and this could be a truly one-of-a-kind boxing event.

As long as neither of them celebrate by flashing their boobs to the crowd in the ring, then Eddie Hearn should be fine with it.

Mark your calendars, this one should be as entertaining of a boxing event as there is.