Swimsuit Model-Turned-Boxer Avril Mathie Has Her Sights Set On Fellow Australian Ebanie Bridges

35-year-old boxer Avril Mathie is taking on Ramla Ali on Saturday night as part of the Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz fight card at Madison Square Garden. She holds an 8-0-1 record as a professional and already has her sights set on her next opponent.

The Miss Swimsuit USA International 2014 winner wants to fight IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges. The two boxers have a lot in common. They’re both Australian, they’re both attractive, and they’re both on OnlyFans.

Australian boxers could meet soon in the ring (Image Credit: Ebanie Bridges & Avril Mathie/Instagram)

If Mathie is able to get past her next opponent this weekend she might just get her wish. A wish she says almost happened last year before the champion faced her mandatory challenger.

She has a lot of respect for her fellow Australian, but is very excited about the prospects of stepping in the ring with Bridges.

“I think [Ebanie] is very intelligent and I take my hat off to her,” she said. “That will be a killer fight, I’m really excited for it.”

Should the two get a chance to throw hands, Mathie predicts fireworks. She said, “She brings it and likes to come forward and never really takes a step backward, but I can also bang and come forward.”

“So, I think there will be fireworks and it will be an exciting fight.”

Looking past her current opponent just a little bit, Mathie says she’s ready for the opportunity, “But, it’s one that I’m ready for, so as soon as her hands better, we can get it on.”

Let’s Go Ahead And Setup The Avril Mathie vs Ebanie Bridges Bout

Two models stepping in the ring for some high level boxing action makes sense to me. So do lingerie weigh-ins.

We know Bridges does them. If Mathie gets her shot at the Blonde Bomber, she could join her in the pre-fight entertainment!

If they really wanted to cash-in on the matchup they would do it all. Lingerie weigh-ins, title fight with plenty of fireworks and an OnlyFans collab to top it all off.