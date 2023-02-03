OnlyFans Star Ebanie Bridges Sends A Message To Her Haters

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges isn’t letting her haters bring her down.

The Australian boxer and OnlyFans star is making a name for herself in the ring, and she absolutely blasted Shannon O’Connell in her last fight to improve to 9-1.

Yet, despite her growing profile, she seems to struggle to be taken seriously by some observers, in part because she’s probably more popular for her OnlyFans and Instagram presence.

However, she simply doesn’t care what others think.

Ebanie Bridges is 9-1 in her boxing career. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Ebanie Bridges is focused on herself, not the haters.

“The people that don’t believe in me now or aren’t fans now are the same people that don’t believe in Floyd Mayweather. The higher up you go … The higher up you get, the more fans you get, the more haters you get. I just stay true to myself always,” Bridges explained during an interview with George Groves.

While I’m not sure the Mayweather comparison was necessary, her overall point stands. She’s 9-1, has earned those victories in the ring and Bridges isn’t going to let anyone slow her down.

Bridges is becoming a legit star.

Bridges has absolutely blown up over the past year. She played the hype game perfectly going into her bout against Shannon O’Connell.

Her opponent took a shot at the fact she’s a star in the social media game by calling her a stripper. How did Bridges respond?

By dishing out some karma in the ring. Ever since that win, she’s seemingly been on a major tear, and doesn’t plan on slowing down.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine Ebanie Bridges won’t have another monster year. She’s massive on Instagram and OnlyFans, and with a couple more wins in the ring she might become unstoppable.

Ebanie Bridges is turning into a major star. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

