Ebanie Bridges Celebrates Her Birthday From Bed In Lingerie, Receives Birthday Wishes From Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges isn’t taking any days off from making content. Not even her birthday. On Friday, The Blonde Bomber celebrated her 37th birthday as only she could, from her bed in lingerie.

She needed no caption whatsoever to receive birthday wishes in the comment section. One of the first to show up, shortly after she posted the lingerie pics, in the comment section was UFC star Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who has become friends with the Australian boxer and OnlyFans model, said, “Happy birthday Ebanie The Great! ❤️.”

Ebanie responded to the birthday wishes by thanking him, “thanks Conor you’re the best. appreciate you.”

Now before you go reading too far into the comments, these two are just friends. McGregor is engaged to the mother of his children Dee Devlin, who he’s been in a relationship with for almost 20 years. There’s nothing to see here.

The IBF bantamweight champion, who still hasn’t stepped back in the ring to defend her title since breaking her hand in December, hasn’t let her absence from the ring slow her down. During her time away she’s relied on her skills outside of the ring to grab headlines.

Those skills outside of the ring were on full display when Ebanie grabbed some attention by hanging out with McGregor at a boxing match back in August.

Ebanie Bridges Knows The Game Very Well

Again nothing to see here. Ebanie addressed the speculation shortly after the appearance with McGregor. This is all about business and his fiancée is on board with it.

“You think Conor McGregor would be with me in the public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his forged Army team if his fiancée had a problem with it,” she told Boxing King Media.

“These people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, no nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous, you have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it.”

Ebanie clearly gets it too. Being a boxer who isn’t able to box while recovering from an injury doesn’t mean sitting at home waiting for things to happen.

As she makes strides towards returning to the ring she’s got to be on top of her exclusive content game and out in the public eye. Teaming up with McGregor at a boxing event is an excellent business decision.

So is celebrating your birthday in your lingerie and tossing a discount to new subscribers of your OnlyFans, which she has also done. Happy birthday to the champ as she makes her way back to doing her lingerie weigh-ins again.