Ebanie Bridges was in prime form Saturday for the Anthony Joshua/Robert Helenius boxing match.

The Australian boxer and content star is quickly becoming one of the most popular women on the internet. The OnlyFans sensation also has a 9-1 boxing record.

She’s a star inside and outside of the ring.

Well, she definitely put on a show Saturday during the major boxing match. Bridges rolled into the O2 Arena in London as part of Conor McGregor’s entourage, and was rocking an outfit that drew plenty of attention online.

The duo being at the fight together was almost as popular as the fight itself.

Ebanie Bridges attends Anthony Joshua/Robert Helenius fight with Conor McGregor.

Attention matters a lot in the fight game. It also matters a lot in the online content game when it comes to Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans.

You can’t make a ton of money if people aren’t talking about you. That’s one issue Bridges has never struggled with.

Ebanie Bridges attends the Anthony Joshua/Robert Helenius boxing match with Conor McGregor. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Whether it’s beating opponents up in the ring or firing up the internet, she always seems to get the job done.

Showing up to one of the biggest fights of the year with Conor McGregor accomplished exactly what she wanted:

Getting a ton of clout and attention.

Bridges is incredibly popular online.

While Ebanie Bridges is a legit boxer with an incredibly impressive record, her real money is made online.

It’s the same situation for many women. Paige VanZant is the greatest example, but there are several others.

Bridges has more than 750,000 Instagram followers and was paid roughly $460,000 to join OnlyFans. The Blonde Bomber is a solid boxer, but she’s a full-blown star on the internet.

Ebanie Bridges is a major star on OnlyFans and Instagram. (Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

She’s been on a roll all year long, and is almost certainly going to keep the momentum rolling. Firing up the internet by rolling in Conor McGregor’s entourage is just the latest sign Ebanie Bridges is here to stay.