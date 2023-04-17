Ebanie Bridges Reveals Shocking Amount She Was Paid To Join OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges was cut a fat check to join OnlyFans.

Bridges has quickly become one of the most popular female boxers on the planet, and the Australian-born fighter known as the Blonde Bomber is definitely capable of throwing more than just punches.

The 9-1 boxer also carries a massive social media following on Instagram and OnlyFans. She’s also managed to make a ton of money along the way.

Bridges now revealed she was paid a massive amount of cash to be a trailblazer and lead the movement of fighters joining OnlyFans.

Ebanie Bridges reveals she was paid a ton of money to join OnlyFans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ebanie Bridges got paid to join OnlyFans.

“It’s not porn, it’s moving away from porn. I got paid over a quarter of a million pounds just to start it,” Bridges explained in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. That translates to roughly $460,000, according to the Daily Mail.

She further added, “OnlyFans knows that I’m a bit of a pioneer and that if I did it, others would do it, and that’s what happened. There is a stigma around it but it’s not porn, I put everyday stuff on there that I would post on social media anyway, but now I’m getting paid for it.”

Bridges also understands that she needs to do more than just box if she wants to get paid enough to live a nice life.

“I am a boxer, but I box twice a year. Two paychecks a year is nothing. I’m not getting millions, like the men, off boxing, so I’d be dumb not to maximize what I can earn elsewhere,” the popular social media personality elaborated to The Daily Telegraph.

Bridges has had a ton of success online.

For those of you who don’t know, Ebanie Bridges is a huge star online. She has more than 733,000 Instagram followers, another 318,000 on Twitter and she’s huge on OnlyFans.

Whatever the Blonde Bomber is doing, it definitely seems to be working. The popular boxer has turned her following into a massive amount of money.

She’s also led to other people dabbling in both. Elle Brooke boxes and is also huge on OnlyFans. However, Elle Brooke’s content definitely pushes the limits, and is likely exempt from Bridges’ claim “It’s not porn.”

However, her point about there being a crossover is definitely true.

Elle Brooke and Ebanie Bridges are both huge in the boxing world and on OnlyFans. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

You have to get your cash while you can, and that’s exactly what Ebanie Bridges and others have done. Don’t hate the player, hate the game if you don’t like it.